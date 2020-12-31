CHICAGO (CBS)– A driver lost control, flipped over and crashed into a fence at a Shell gas station Thursday morning.
This is what the Shell gas station at 87th and State in Chatham look like right now.
Police say an SUV skidded, flipped over and hit the fence. We’ve got incredible video of the aftermath and how the passengers are doing. Join us on @cbschicago. pic.twitter.com/Ex8QzS9Fom
— Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) December 31, 2020
Police said a 2005 gray Ford Explorer was traveling northbound on State Street, attempting to turn onto eastbound 87th Street, when the car skidded. The SUV struck the curbs before flipping over and hitting a fence.
A good samaritan who saw the crash, smashed windows to help the occupants get out of the SUV safely. He told CBS 2 he dragged four people out of the vehicle.
A 19-year-old female passenger was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for observation along with a man in his mid 20s.
Police said the 42-year-old female driver and a 39-year-old male passenger refused medical treatment.
According to police, no citations were issued and the cause of the accident “appears to be weather related.
