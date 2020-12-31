CHICAGO (CBS) — No large concerts of events this New Year’s Eve, but help is on the way for Chicago’s independent performance venues.

With no events since March, many have closed or are barely hanging on. CBS 2’s Tara Molina reports these venues haven’t seen a penny most of the year. But owners still have to put money into the waiting game and just keeping venues maintained is costing thousands of dollars a month.

New grant money will help them stick around until they can open again. Here on Irving Park Road since the 1920’s, Chicago’s Patio Theater will celebrate its 100th birthday soon.

“(The) Patio Theater is a treasure.”

A treasure Chris Bauman restored as a music venue, because he couldn’t stand to see it go.But holding onto history in 2020…

“This has been a very long 10 months now. Closed down,” Bauman said. “We’ve still had to pay mortgage, utilities, insurance. We’ve just been doing the best we can to stay afloat and be able to open our doors again.”

Now, a light at the end of the tunnel.

Patio Theater is one of 100 venues awarded $10,000 through the city’s Performance Venue Relief Program. And there’s even more help on the horizon. Bauman was one of thousands of venue owners across the country pushing for The Save our Stages Act, just passed as part of the latest COVID-19 relief legislation signed into law, setting $15 billion dollars aside to help venues like the Patio Theater.

“It’s going to allow us to get caught up,” Bauman said.

But after 10 months without a penny, no way to open for many more, a question lingers.

“Will it be enough,” asked Bauman. “To be determined. I think. But I will tell you it’s enough, for now, to get us open again.”

The Small Business Administration will decide how to divvy up the Save our Stages relief money, with operators applying for those grants, like they have for SBA loans. The city grants were funded through an arts foundation and the CARES act.

