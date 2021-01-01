Ramsey Leads No. 14 Northwestern Past Auburn In Citrus BowlThe Wildcats offense finished with 457 yards and 25 first downs.

Bears Vs. Packers: Three Things To WatchCan the Bears become the third team in 50 years to make the playoffs after having a six-game losing streak? Here are Three Things to Watch as the Bears host the Packers in a highly-anticipated Week 17 showdown Sunday afternoon.

Bulls Short-Handed, But Prevail Over Washington WizardsOtto Porter scored 28 points, Zach LaVine added 22 and the Chicago Bulls, playing without four players who were in the NBA health and safety protocol, beat the winless Washington Wizards on Thursday.

Mike Richardson, Former Chicago Bears Player And Super Bowl Winner, Arrested In Connection With Phoenix HomicidePolice have arrested a former Arizona State University and Chicago Bears football player in connection to a homicide in Phoenix.

Cardinals-Rams Preview: 'I Just Don't Know If The Rams Can Generate Enough Points,' Says CBS Sports' Jonathan JonesThe Rams will be relying on unproven backup QB John Wolford in their Week 17 matchup with the Cardinals, with a playoff spot on the line.

Jed Hoyer Calls Report That Cubs Are Shopping Willson Contreras 'Fictional,' Says Other Trades Mark Turn Toward Looking To FutureNew Cubs President of Baseball Operation Jed Hoyer on Wednesday called reports that the Cubs are extensively shopping catcher Willson Contreras “fictional.”