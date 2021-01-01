DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Crime, Humboldt Park

CHCIAGO (CBS) — Chicago police Friday discovered seven children under the age of 14 in a vacant home in Humboldt Park.

Officers responded to a call of a check of well being in the 700 block of North Trumbull Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. and found the children in a first floor apartment that would otherwise have been vacant, police said.

Inside police discovered a 14-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy, a 6-year-old girl, a 4-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy, and a 23-mont-old baby.

All seven were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in good condition.

A 31-year-old woman was being questioned Friday night.

This is a developing story. 

