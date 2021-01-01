CHICAGO (CBS)– A wintry mix is creating icy conditions on roadways.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for all counties, except Lake (IL) and McHenry counties.
Like we said – roads are slick right now with this icy mix coming down!
We’ve seen FOUR cars in ditches along the highway (hands weren’t fast enough for the first two)
📸 on I-80 near Mokena@cbschicago #IllinoisWx #ChicagoWx pic.twitter.com/Yb2gp0oLpf
— Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) January 1, 2021
CBS 2’s Marissa Parra is reporting on the dangerous driving conditions drivers are facing.
Parra said she has already seen four cars that ended up in ditches along Illinois roadways. She reported one incident on I-80 near Mokena, Illinois where icy roads led to a driver losing control.
The Illinois Tollway has warned drivers to slow down and allow extra times on the roads.
CBS 2 will continue to monitor and provide updates on driving conditions amid the winter storm.
