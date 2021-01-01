DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Marissa Parra
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– A wintry mix is creating icy conditions on roadways.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for all counties, except Lake (IL) and McHenry counties.

CBS 2’s Marissa Parra is reporting on the dangerous driving conditions drivers are facing.

Parra said she has already seen four cars that ended up in ditches along Illinois roadways. She reported one incident on I-80 near Mokena, Illinois where icy roads led to a driver losing control.

The Illinois Tollway has warned drivers to slow down and allow extra times on the roads.

CBS 2 will continue to monitor and provide updates on driving conditions amid the winter storm.

Also From CBS Chicago:

 