CHICAGO (CBS)– The first winter storm of 2021 is approaching.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for all counties, except Lake (IL) and McHenry counties.
In the morning closer to 9 a.m., snow begins to creep in from south and changes to sleet or freezing rain south of the city, but may remain snow northwest of city.
Conditions will change throughout the day. Snow will start the storm, but the main window for freezing rain is late morning into the mid-afternoon. Snow will accumulate Friday evening.
Friday will be a dangerous day to travel as road conditions will be slick. Ice accumulation could impact power lines as well.
Saturday brings more snow chances in the evening and overnight with some light accumulations possible.