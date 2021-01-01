Bulls Short-Handed, But Prevail Over Washington WizardsOtto Porter scored 28 points, Zach LaVine added 22 and the Chicago Bulls, playing without four players who were in the NBA health and safety protocol, beat the winless Washington Wizards on Thursday.

Mike Richardson, Former Chicago Bears Player And Super Bowl Winner, Arrested In Connection With Phoenix HomicidePolice have arrested a former Arizona State University and Chicago Bears football player in connection to a homicide in Phoenix.

Cardinals-Rams Preview: 'I Just Don't Know If The Rams Can Generate Enough Points,' Says CBS Sports' Jonathan JonesThe Rams will be relying on unproven backup QB John Wolford in their Week 17 matchup with the Cardinals, with a playoff spot on the line.

Jed Hoyer Calls Report That Cubs Are Shopping Willson Contreras 'Fictional,' Says Other Trades Mark Turn Toward Looking To FutureNew Cubs President of Baseball Operation Jed Hoyer on Wednesday called reports that the Cubs are extensively shopping catcher Willson Contreras “fictional.”

Darious Hall Has 14 Points, But DePaul Falls To UConnUConn rolled past DePaul on Wednesday night for its first Big East Conference win.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 17: Philip Rivers, AJ Dillon Could Help You Win It AllOn the off chance that your fantasy football championship is in Week 17, here's one last round of possible waiver wire pickups.