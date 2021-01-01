DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– The New Year’s Day winter storm is causing delays and cancellations at O’Hare and Midway airports Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for all counties, except Lake (IL) and McHenry counties. Ice and snow is causing dangerous conditions on roadways.

As of 1:40 p.m. Friday, 185 flights were canceled at O’Hare Airport.

Midway Airport is reporting 42 cancellations.

The average delay time at both airports is over 15 minutes.

