CHICAGO (CBS)– The New Year’s Day winter storm is causing delays and cancellations at O’Hare and Midway airports Friday.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for all counties, except Lake (IL) and McHenry counties. Ice and snow is causing dangerous conditions on roadways.
As of 1:40 p.m. Friday, 185 flights were canceled at O’Hare Airport.
Midway Airport is reporting 42 cancellations.
The average delay time at both airports is over 15 minutes.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- ‘Blood Everywhere’: Aggressive Squirrels Terrorizing, Attacking NYC Residents For Weeks
- Couple In Horror After Being Being Robbed And Carjacked At Gunpoint In Edgewater, Thinking They Were Going To Be Shot
- More Than 500 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Thrown Away After Wisconsin Hospital Worker Intentionally Removes Vials From Refrigerator, Hospital Says