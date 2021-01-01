DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people were taken into custody after a shooting involving an off-duty officer in North Lawndale neighborhood.

According to police, the shooting incident took place in the 1200 block of South Kedvale Avenue just after noon.

Police said one suspect was shot during the incident and taken to a local hospital in good condition. Police said two other suspects were taken into custody.

CPD said the Civilian Office Of Police Accountability (COPA) is on the scene investigating the incident.

No further details were released at this time.

