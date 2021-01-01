CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people were taken into custody after a shooting involving an off-duty officer in North Lawndale neighborhood.
According to police, the shooting incident took place in the 1200 block of South Kedvale Avenue just after noon.
Police said one suspect was shot during the incident and taken to a local hospital in good condition. Police said two other suspects were taken into custody.
Police involved shooting in the 1200 block of S. Kedvale. No further details at this time. PIO in route. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/wZ77TtG2CP
— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) January 1, 2021
CPD said the Civilian Office Of Police Accountability (COPA) is on the scene investigating the incident.
No further details were released at this time.
