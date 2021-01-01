CHICAGO (CBS)– A man and woman are in critical condition Friday morning after a shooting in the South Chicago neighborhood.
Police said someone opened fire into their home just 12 minutes into the new year. The man and woman were sitting in their living room of their home near 87th and South Buffalo when shots were fired from outside.
A 51-year-old man and woman are being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
The woman suffered a graze wound to her head. One of the bullets hit the man’s head.
A gun was recovered at the scene. Police are searching for the shooter.
Also From CBS Chicago: