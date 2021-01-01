CHICAGO (CBS) — A year ago, thousands of people in Illinois counted down to midnight and waited in line to blaze into the new year.
It meant sky high sales for the state.
The full year figures are not in yet, but January through November raked in more than half a billion dollars in legal marijuana sales in Illinois.
That number does not include medical sales. The complete 2020 recreational marijuana sales report for the whole year will be available in the next few days.
Factoring in medical sales, it could top over a billion dollars.
The state earned more than $10 million in sales in just the first week of the year.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- ‘Blood Everywhere’: Aggressive Squirrels Terrorizing, Attacking NYC Residents For Weeks
- Couple In Horror After Being Being Robbed And Carjacked At Gunpoint In Edgewater, Thinking They Were Going To Be Shot
- More Than 500 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Thrown Away After Wisconsin Hospital Worker Intentionally Removes Vials From Refrigerator, Hospital Says