By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:PAWS, PAWS Chicago, PAWS Pet Of The Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — Jensen is the PAWS Pet of the Week.

He is a wonderful two-year-old Blue Heeler mix with an adorable smile. Jensen is a very friendly and sweet pup who has never met another dog he doesn’t love.

Jensen enjoys watching for people and cars out the window. He also has a few goals for the year including finding an adult family, going on adventures with his new humans and finding a place for a comfy nap. Jensen would do be in an adults-only home.

Jensen is one of the many dogs and cats available for adoption at PAWS Chicago. Go through the virtual adoption process to learn more.

Visit PAWS Chicago online to learn more and find a sweet animal to join your household.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff