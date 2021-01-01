CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was struck by a train on the Union Pacific West Line near Melrose Park Friday night, Metra officials confirm.
Metra Alert UP-W – Track 1 has been released for train movement. Inbound and outbound trains extensive delays, #509 remains halted
— Metra UP-W (@metraUPW) January 2, 2021
Officials said train #509 struck a person around 5:10 p.m. but did not have any information about the condition of the victim or circumstance of the incident shortly before 8 p.m.
As of 7 p.m. inbound and outbound trains were moving again but with extensive delays.
