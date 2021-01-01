DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman kidnapped from Texas has been found safe in a suburban Chicago motel.

Police say Erika Valdez was kidnapped at gunpoint near Houston Tuesday by an acquaintance police identified at Abel Fajardo.

Friday police in west suburban Lyons got a tip that the pair was at a motel in McCook.

Officers found them and arrested Fajardo.

Valdez was found in a closet and taken to a local hospital with some cuts and bruises.

Police say Fajardo could face federal charges for taking the woman across state lines.

