By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:babies, Chicago, New Year

CHICAGO (CBS) — For several families in the Chicago area, the new year is already bringing joy.

Maverick is the first baby born this year at Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn. He made his debut at 12:01 Friday morning. Maverick weighs 7 pounds 6 ounces. He will soon be going home to join his six siblings.

Another bundle of joy came into the world at 12:41 a.m. Madelyn Jessica was born at Northwestern’s Prentice Women’s Hospital in Chicago. She tips the scales at 7 pounds 9 ounces.

