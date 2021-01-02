CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a gunman who shot his own friend Saturday afternoon in Logan Square.
Police said, around 3:15 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg inside a home on the 2300 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.
The victim’s cousin got home right after the shooting.
“I guess he had a friend over, and so he ended up shooting my cousin. I’m glad the police are on the scene looking for him,” Jasmine Brown said.
The victim was transported to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the thigh.
No one was in custody Saturday night.
Area 5 detectives are investigating.
