CHICAGO (CBS) — With 1-3 inches of snow expected by tomorrow morning, city officials are deploying more than 200 snow plows to clear the city’s main streets and Lake Shore Drive overnight.
The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said it is deploying 211 snow vehicles overnight to spread salt and clear away snow along the city’s busiest streets and Lake Shore Drive to make sure they’re safe for motorists.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Tim McGill expects some light snow will develop late Saturday night, mainly from the city southward and into northern Indiana; with 1 to 2 inches possible from in and around the city, southward and into northern Indiana. A few spots could see up to 3 inches.
Light snow tonight into early Sunday with most of it falling from the city southwards. One to two inches should be common with a few spots picking up three inches. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/2kagaLDhCV
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) January 2, 2021
Most of the snow likely won’t begin to fall until after midnight, with the bulk of snowfall likely coming between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday before the system slides off to the east.
City officials said they will monitor snow conditions though the night and Sunday morning, and warned drivers that slick road conditions are expected across the area. Anyone who must travel overnight should slow down amid snowy conditions.
