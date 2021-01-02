CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday will be quiet and cloudy after Friday’s ice and snow. The official snow total was 1.3 inches at O’Hare. Although much of the ice formed to the south, there were reports of glazed branched throughout the area.
Expect mostly cloudy skies Saturday with a system moving through southern Illinois during the night into early Sunday morning. Most of the snow coverage will happen south and southeast of the city, but likely not more than an inch.
After some areas of fog Saturday night, Sunday will bring sunshine and temperatures in the mid 30s.
Forecast:
Saturday: Patchy fog early morning. Mostly cloudy. HIGH 36.
Saturday night: Areas of fog. Light snow leaving a coating to an inch. LOW 28.
Sunday: Snow wraps up by daybreak. Partly sunny. HIGH 36.