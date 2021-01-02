CHICAGO (CBS) — A 31-year-old woman is facing child endangerment charges after seven children under the age of 14 were found alone in what should have been a vacant apartment in Chicago’s East Garfield Park neighborhood Friday.
Jessie Hunt, 31, has been charged with seven counts of misdemeanor child endangerment, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Officers responded to a call of a check of well being in the 700 block of North Trumbull Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. and found the children in a first floor apartment that would otherwise have been vacant, police said.
Inside were a 14-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy, a 6-year-old girl, a 4-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy, and a 23-mont-old baby.
A building manager was surprised to discover the children living in the apartment that had been vacant for some time. It does not appear the children were abandoned, and the 31-year-old woman is believed to be their mother or a relative. However, it is unclear if there was heat in the apartment.
All seven were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in good condition.
Hunt was scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.