CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday reported 4,762 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 29 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 975,352 and the total number of deaths to 16,674, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, laboratories have reported 61,987 tests for a total of 13,436,652 in the state.
As of Friday night, 3,799 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those 783 were in intensive care and 458 were on ventilators.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 is 8.3%.