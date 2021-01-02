CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is facing charges after police say three carjackers got into a shootout Friday with an off duty police officer while trying to steal the officer’s Jeep.
Jermaine Morris, 34, is charged with one felony count of attempted first degree murder, according to a release from the Chicago Police Department.
Police say around noon Friday two people were arrested after the shootout in the 1200 block of South Kedvale Avenue.
Morris was shot during the incident and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.
Two other suspects were taken into custody.
Morris was not scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday as he is a person of interest in an unrelated shooting incident for which police are seeking charges, according to police.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident.