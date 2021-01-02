CHICAGO (CBS) — Four adults and a child are temporarily homeless after the roof of their South Chicago home came crashing down early Saturday morning.
The roof fell shortly after midnight at the house in the 8300 block of South Saginaw.
Most of the debris fell on the side of the home, but some of the falling rubble did damage the porch.
There were no reports of injuries.
The roof was damaged several months ago by a falling tree, and that is what cause the collapse overnight, police said.
Relief agencies are helping the people who lived in the house.