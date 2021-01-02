CHICAGO (CBS) — An apartment fire trapped two people Saturday afternoon in west suburban Bellwood, sending one woman to the burn unit.
The fire started around 5 p.m. at an apartment building on the 800 block of Bellwood Avenue, near Lincoln Primary School.
Firefighters battled flames they say started in a rear unit. The fire then spread throughout the second floor.
Windows were blown out, and victims who were trapped on the second floor had to be rescued down some steps.
Officials said two people suffered smoke inhalation, and one woman was placed on a ventilator at the hospital.
The other victim is an elderly woman who was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The building has been condemned.
“Red Cross services have been offered to the residents, but in the meantime the building is uninhabitable,” Bellwood Acting Fire Chief Douglas Bombek said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
