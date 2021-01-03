CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago Police officers were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after a crash on East 79th Street.
A police vehicle was on routine patrol heading east in the 2100 block of East 79th Street, on the cusp of South Shore and South Chicago, when an opposing vehicle occupied by a 32-year-old man hit the police car as the man tried to make a turn and head west.
The officers were taken to an area hospital for observation, and were in good condition.
The driver of the other vehicle refused medical attention. Citations were pending late Sunday, police said.
The police car did not have its lights or sirens activated at the time.
Also From CBS Chicago: