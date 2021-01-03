CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people are hospitalized following a fire in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood Sunday morning.
Chicago firefighters were battling flames from two buildings in the 5500 block of South Shields Avenue at 8:30 a.m.
5545 Shields. Still and box with plan 1. Four transports non life threatening injuries. Two buildings going pic.twitter.com/N50n0CxKRD
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 3, 2021
Those hospitalized suffered non-life threatening injuries, officials said.
This is a developing story.
