By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people are hospitalized following a fire in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood Sunday morning.

Chicago firefighters were battling flames from two buildings in the 5500 block of South Shields Avenue at 8:30 a.m.

Those hospitalized suffered non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

This is a developing story. 

