CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 24 people have been shot in Chicago this New Year’s Day weekend, and four of them were killed.

The first fatal shooting happened at 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve Thursday in the 6000 block of South Kilbourn Avenue in the West Lawn neighborhood. A 25-year-old man identified as Jorge Chavez the man was on the sidewalk in the 6000 block of South Kilbourn Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said.

He had been shot in the chest and head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The first fatal shooting of the New Year happened at 3:16 a.m. Friday in the 4700 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Bronzeville neighborhood. Police said a 58-year-old man was driving a Volvo sedan south on King Drive when shots were fired, and he ended up driving into a vacant lot and crashing in an alley.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the neck and was pronounced dead there.

At 5:05 p.m. Friday, three people were on the street in the 4800 block of West Fulton Street in the South Austin neighborhood when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot them all.

A 28-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. A 29-year-old man was shot in the back and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition. A 30-year-old man was shot in the hip and chest and was pronounced dead at Stroger.

At 9:19 p.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was driving in the 3100 block of West Ogden Avenue in Lawndale when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him in the head. He was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Among non-fatal shootings, a man and woman were critically injured Friday morning when someone fired into their home in South Chicago.

Police said the shooting happened just 12 minutes into the New Year. The man and woman were sitting in their living room of their home in the 8700 block of South Buffalo Avenue when shots were fired from outside.

The man and woman, both 51, were rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The woman suffered a graze wound to her head. One of the bullets hit the man’s head.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest around 12:56 a.m. Saturday in the 6800 block of South Green Street in Englewood. The victim was unconscious and could not talk to police about the shooting. He was taken to the U of C Medical Center in critical condition.

At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in the 4400 block of West Monroe Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. He was in the back seat of a Chevrolet Cruz when a white Jeep pulled up and someone fired shots. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County with gunshot wounds to the arm, hip, and buttocks.

At 3:19 a.m. Sunday, a 16-year-old girl was shot and critically wounded in the 6300 block of South Morgan Street in Englewood. She was walking to a friend’s house when she heard shots and felt pain, and it turned out she had been shot once in the right flank and three times in the pelvic area, police said. She was taken to St. Bernard Hospital where she was listed in critical, but stable, condition.

A man was also shot by an off-duty police officer this New Year’s weekend during what police said was an attempted carjacking in Lawndale. Police said around noon Friday, two people were arrested after the shootout in the 1200 block of South Kedvale Avenue.

One man was shot during the incident and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. That man, Jermaine Morris, 34, was charged with one felony count of attempted first degree murder.

Two other suspects were taken into custody.

