CHICAGO (CBS) — A dense fog advisory is in place in some areas west of Chicago Sunday morning after a light snow early in the morning. Fog should dissipate by late morning.
Skies will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will reach the mid 30s.
Monday will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 30s, which is great for early January. The normal high temperatures are in the low 30s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy.
Forecast:
Sunday: Light snow ends early. Areas of dense morning freezing fog. Mostly cloudy. HIGH 36
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. LOW 24
Monday: Mostly cloudy. HIGH 37
