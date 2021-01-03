CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 4,469 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 81 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 979,821, including 16,755 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, laboratories reported 45,465 tests for a total of 13,482,117.
As of Saturday night 3,817 people in Illinois were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 798 were in intensive care and 462 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from Dec. 27, 2020 to Jan. 2, 2021 is 8.3%.
