CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Transit Authority is installing face mask dispensers on some buses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The transit agency announced last week that as part of a pilot program, is has begun a pilot program to provide free disposable masks on 200 buses serving 20 routes. The dispensers will be placed on routes serving all areas of the city, including high-ridership routes such as the No. 56 Milwaukee, No. 91 Austin, and No. 77 Belmont buses.
The dispensers will be set up at the front of buses where customers get on.
“Since the start of the pandemic, my No. 1 focus has been to provide the healthiest travel environment for our customers and employees,” CTA President Dorval R. Carter Jr. said in a news release. “This new pilot program reflects our unwavering commitment to seek out new tools and ideas to help keep everyone healthy during this ongoing pandemic.”
If successful, the dispensers will be placed on all CTA buses, as well as rail stations.
The CTA noted it has taken several other precautions during the pandemic – including a rigorous cleaning method for buses, trains, and stations that involves new technologies such as electrostatic sprayers, and extra service to accommodate social distancing.
The CTA also gives away free Travel Healthy Kits, which include a reusable cloth mask, hand sanitizer, and healthy travel tips.
Further information about the CTA’s precautions against COVID-19 is available at transitchicago.com/coronavirus/.
