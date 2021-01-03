By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — We are looking back at the memorable test drives of 2020.
We’ll kick it off with the wonderful Hyundai Palisade. With seating for up to eight, the Palisade is powerful and responsive. We love Hyundai’s video monitoring. When you signal a right or left turn, the video image gives a wide view.
The Cadillac CT5-V is absolutely a driver’s car. It brings 360 horsepower and 405 pound feet of torque, and it sticks it under your seat.
The beautiful Lincoln Aviator is built on Chicago’s South Side. What a gorgeous SUV! IT has a bold presence, but its scupted lines portray the luxury you expect in a Lincoln.
It’s not just a Jeep. This one burns diesel, and it’s just what some Jeep fans have been waiting for. It’s an EcoDiesel, and it’s just what some Jeep fans have been waiting for. It feels like a diesel with its 435 pound feet or torque, and yes, it sounds like a diesel, but that’s a sweet sound!
If the DB5 is the definition of cool, then the new Aston Martin Vantage preserves the pedigree. A twin turbo V8 cranks out over 500 horsepower and takes the vantage from zero to 60 in under four seconds. A powerful car with a powerful stance, the Aston Martin Vantage starts at $156,000.
What will 2021 bring?
We’ll be trying out the brand new Nissan Kicks, and we’re just wrapping up some time in the impressive Chevy Silverado, so stay tuned.
