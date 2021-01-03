CHICAGO (CBS) — A Bellwood woman is hospitalized after she was trapped inside a burning apartment and saved by firefighters Saturday night. The 61-year-old had to be rescued from the second story of her building.
She was on a ventilator at Loyola University Medical Center Sunday morning.
Firefighters responded to the fire on Bellwood Avenue next to Lincoln Park Primary School around 5 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters say the fire started in a back unit and then spread throughout the second floor.
Both the woman and an elderly man had to be rescued down some steps. Both suffered smoke inhalation.
The building was boarded up Sunday morning.
“Red Cross services have been offered to the residents, but in the meantime the building is uninhabitable,” said Bellwood Fire Chief Douglas Dombek.
The case is under investigation by the Bellwood Fire Department.
