CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Secretary of State’s Office Driver Services facilities in Illinois are set to reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
But the coronavirus pandemic has brought some changes you need to know about.
• Driver’s license and state ID expiration dates have been extended to June 1.
• The Secretary of State’s office is encouraging drivers to go online to CyberDriveIllinois.com or many services. You can renew your license plate sticker and a driver’s license or ID card that way.
• The Secretary of State’s office reminds everyone that if you do go into a facility in person, you must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
