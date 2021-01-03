DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday reported 3,002 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 56 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 526,071 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 8,111, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Another 364 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.

So far, 2,667,473 people in the state have been tested, up from 2,660,696 on Saturday. A total of 5,792,697 tests, including repeat tests for individuals, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.

ISDH will offer free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the following locations:

Huntington County
Schinkle Station
111 W. State St.
Huntington, IN

Lawrence County
Lawrence County Fairgrounds
11265 US 50
Bedford, IN

Wayne County
Wayne County Fairgrounds
861 Salisbury Rd.
Richmond, IN

Find other testing sites in the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.

