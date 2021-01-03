CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday reported 3,002 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 56 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 526,071 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 8,111, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 364 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the Indiana Department of Health website.
Here are the updated numbers:
🔹 Total positive cases: 526,071
🔹 Total deaths: 8,111
🔹 Tests administered: 5,792,697
Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbqTmcA pic.twitter.com/CgUKuJhkVf
— Indiana Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) January 3, 2021
So far, 2,667,473 people in the state have been tested, up from 2,660,696 on Saturday. A total of 5,792,697 tests, including repeat tests for individuals, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.
ISDH will offer free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the following locations:
Huntington County
Schinkle Station
111 W. State St.
Huntington, IN
Lawrence County
Lawrence County Fairgrounds
11265 US 50
Bedford, IN
Wayne County
Wayne County Fairgrounds
861 Salisbury Rd.
Richmond, IN
Find other testing sites in the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
