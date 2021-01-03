CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded in the Grand Crossing neighborhood Sunday afternoon while attending a memorial for someone who had been shot and killed on Christmas Day.
The 37-year-old man was at the memorial in the 7300 block of South Kenwood Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when a dark blue vehicle rounded the corner and someone inside shot him.
He was wounded in the left buttock and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody late Sunday. Area One detectives were investigating.
Police did not provide more specifics for whose memorial the victim was attending.
Also From CBS Chicago: