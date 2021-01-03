LOWELL, Ind. (CBS) — A man was shot dead early Sunday outside Lowell, Indiana and a suspect has been arrested, police said.
Lake County, Indiana Sheriff’s officers were called for an altercation in a home in the 17900 block of Lincoln Court in unincorporated Lowell.
They found a 42-year-old man unresponsive at the scene with a gunshot wound and he was later pronounced dead, police said.
A 40-year-old man from Highland, Indiana, who is an officer with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and was off duty at the time, was arrested, police said.
Charges were pending late Sunday.
