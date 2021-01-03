Bears Lose To Green Bay Packers, But Are Headed To PlayoffsThe Green Bay Packers clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC by beating the playoff-bound Chicago Bears on Sunday.

No. 19 Northwestern Routed By No. 16 MichiganHunter Dickinson scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half and No. 16 Michigan remained unbeaten with a rout of No. 19 Northwestern on Sunday night.

Cockburn And Dosunmu Lead No. 15 Illinois Past Purdue 66-58Kofi Cockburn had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Ayo Dosunmu scored 12 and No. 15 Illinois beat Purdue 66-58 on Saturday.

No. 7 Indiana Rallies From 14-Point Deficit, But Loses Outback Bowl To Ole Miss, 26-20Jack Tuttle was 26 of 45 for 201 yards in his second start in place Michael Penix Jr. for Indiana (6-2), which lost its star quarterback to a season-ending knee injury in late November.

Ramsey Leads No. 14 Northwestern Past Auburn In Citrus BowlThe Wildcats offense finished with 457 yards and 25 first downs.

Bears Vs. Packers: Three Things To WatchCan the Bears become the third team in 50 years to make the playoffs after having a six-game losing streak? Here are Three Things to Watch as the Bears host the Packers in a highly-anticipated Week 17 showdown Sunday afternoon.