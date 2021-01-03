CHICAGO (CBS) — In a terrifying moment for a family on the city’s Southeast Side, the roof of their home collapsed in the middle of the night early Sunday.
Emergency crews were called to 83rd Street and Saginaw Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood around 1 a.m.
The roof had caved in and there were fallen bricks and debris all around the outside of the house.
The homeowners say said the house was initially damaged back in August when a tree hit the building during storm. That damage was never repaired and the problem had continued to worsen.
“I don’t know what to do next. We have to get this cleaned up,” said homeowner Lynne Neighbors. “It’s raining today, so it’s like raining in my house.
The family late Sunday was looking for a temporary place to stay.
