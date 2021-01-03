CHICAGO (CBS) — Shots being fired from a window in Auburn Gresham led to a standoff involving a Chicago Police SWAT team on Sunday.
At 10:02 a.m., police were called to the 8100 block of South Sangamon Street for reports that someone was shooting out the window. Officers found a man waving a shotgun out the window when they arrived, police said.
A SWAT team was called in, and officers were able to communicate with the man in the window, who finally agreed to drop the gun, police said.
He dropped the gun from the window onto the ground, and then went onto the window himself, police said. Officers arrested him when he got to the ground.
No injuries were reported, police said. The man was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Also From CBS Chicago: