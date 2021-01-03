Cockburn And Dosunmu Lead No. 15 Illinois Past Purdue 66-58Kofi Cockburn had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Ayo Dosunmu scored 12 and No. 15 Illinois beat Purdue 66-58 on Saturday.

No. 7 Indiana Rallies From 14-Point Deficit, But Loses Outback Bowl To Ole Miss, 26-20Jack Tuttle was 26 of 45 for 201 yards in his second start in place Michael Penix Jr. for Indiana (6-2), which lost its star quarterback to a season-ending knee injury in late November.

Ramsey Leads No. 14 Northwestern Past Auburn In Citrus BowlThe Wildcats offense finished with 457 yards and 25 first downs.

Bears Vs. Packers: Three Things To WatchCan the Bears become the third team in 50 years to make the playoffs after having a six-game losing streak? Here are Three Things to Watch as the Bears host the Packers in a highly-anticipated Week 17 showdown Sunday afternoon.

Bulls Short-Handed, But Prevail Over Washington WizardsOtto Porter scored 28 points, Zach LaVine added 22 and the Chicago Bulls, playing without four players who were in the NBA health and safety protocol, beat the winless Washington Wizards on Thursday.

Mike Richardson, Former Chicago Bears Player And Super Bowl Winner, Arrested In Connection With Phoenix HomicidePolice have arrested a former Arizona State University and Chicago Bears football player in connection to a homicide in Phoenix.