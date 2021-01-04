CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were arrested late Monday afternoon and one apparently remained at large, after a car suspected in an armed robbery in south suburban Frankfort hit an Illinois State Police cruiser during a pursuit.
At 5:07 p.m., an Illinois State Police tollway district unit became involved in a pursuit on Interstate 57 at Halsted Street on the Far South Side. Illinois State Police District Chicago units later joined the pursuit miles to the north at the Dan Ryan and 31st Street.
The suspect vehicle later exited and then turned around and went the other way on the Dan Ryan.
During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle hit a trooper’s squad car as they headed back south on the Dan Ryan at 75th Street. The trooper was not injured, state police said.
The car then crashed at 95th Street and four people bailed, state police said. Three of them were arrested, state police said.
Further details were not immediately released.
