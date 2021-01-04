CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 30 people were shot in Chicago over the long New Year’s Day weekend, and five of them were killed.

The first fatal shooting happened at 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve Thursday in the 6000 block of South Kilbourn Avenue in the West Lawn neighborhood. A 25-year-old man identified as Jorge Chavez the man was on the sidewalk in the 6000 block of South Kilbourn Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said.

He had been shot in the chest and head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The first fatal shooting of the New Year happened at 3:16 a.m. Friday in the 4700 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Bronzeville neighborhood. Police said a 58-year-old man was driving a Volvo sedan south on King Drive when shots were fired, and he ended up driving into a vacant lot and crashing in an alley.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the neck and was pronounced dead there.

At 5:05 p.m. Friday, three people were on the street in the 4800 block of West Fulton Street in the South Austin neighborhood when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot them all.

A 28-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. A 29-year-old man was shot in the back and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition. A 30-year-old man was shot in the hip and chest and was pronounced dead at Stroger.

At 9:19 p.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was driving in the 3100 block of West Ogden Avenue in Lawndale when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him in the head. He was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At 7:10 p.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old male passenger was found in a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu in the 6800 block of South Stony Island Avenue in South Shore with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The vehicle had been heading south on Stony Island Avenue from 67th Street, police said.

The man was taken to the U of C Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Police said there were no witnesses and further details were not known.

Among non-fatal shootings, a man and woman were critically injured Friday morning when someone fired into their home in South Chicago.

Police said the shooting happened just 12 minutes into the New Year. The man and woman were sitting in their living room of their home in the 8700 block of South Buffalo Avenue when shots were fired from outside.

The man and woman, both 51, were rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The woman suffered a graze wound to her head. One of the bullets hit the man’s head.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest around 12:56 a.m. Saturday in the 6800 block of South Green Street in Englewood. The victim was unconscious and could not talk to police about the shooting. He was taken to the U of C Medical Center in critical condition.

At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in the 4400 block of West Monroe Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. He was in the back seat of a Chevrolet Cruz when a white Jeep pulled up and someone fired shots. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County with gunshot wounds to the arm, hip, and buttocks.

At 3:19 a.m. Sunday, a 16-year-old girl was shot and critically wounded in the 6300 block of South Morgan Street in Englewood. She was walking to a friend’s house when she heard shots and felt pain, and it turned out she had been shot once in the right flank and three times in the pelvic area, police said. She was taken to St. Bernard Hospital where she was listed in critical, but stable, condition.

At 7:30 p.m. Sunday, a man was shot and wounded in the 7300 block of South Kenwood Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood while attending a memorial for someone who had been shot and killed on Christmas Day. The 37-year-old man was at the memorial when a dark blue vehicle rounded the corner and someone inside shot him.

He was wounded in the left buttock and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Police did not provide more specifics for whose memorial the victim was attending.

At 9:15 p.m. Sunday, a man was shot and critically wounded in the 6900 block of South Justine Street in Englewood. The 19-year-old man was walking down the street when someone in a four-door red vehicle shot him multiple times in the arm and hip. He was taken to the U of C Medical Center.

At 9:43 p.m. Sunday, a man was found in the backyard of a home in the 6200 block of South Vernon Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood with a gunshot wound to the face and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Two people were on the scene were detained for questioning.

A man was also shot by an off-duty police officer this New Year’s weekend during what police said was an attempted carjacking in Lawndale. Police said around noon Friday, two people were arrested after the shootout in the 1200 block of South Kedvale Avenue.

One man was shot during the incident and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. That man, Jermaine Morris, 34, was charged with one felony count of attempted first degree murder.

Two other suspects were taken into custody.

At least 15 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Monday.

