CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — A Chicago Police officer has been fired a decade after letting a fellow officer to leave the scene after he allegedly assaulted two people.

The Chicago Police Board voted 8-1 last month to fire Officer Jason Burg. The board determined Burg let the other officer, who was off duty at the time, leave the scene without arresting him or even taking down his information.

The board member who voted against firing Burg criticized the others for taking so long to bring disciplinary charges against Burg. In 2012, the city settled the lawsuit against Burg and the other officer who has since let the force for $160,000.

