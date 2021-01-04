CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cubs and Marquee Sports Network have hired longtime ESPN broadcaster Jon “Boog” Sciambi as the Cubs’ TV play-by-play announcer, replacing Len Kasper, who last month moved to the White Sox radio booth.

“Having the opportunity to come to Wrigley Field and call games for the Chicago Cubs every day is surreal,” said Sciambi. “It really doesn’t get better than that. Chicago is one of the best cities and Wrigley is the best ballpark out there.”

Sciambi, who has served in numerous roles at ESPN — including as the radio voice of Sunday Night Baseball since 2010, and as the TV play-by-play announcer for Wednesday Night Baseball since 2014 — joins color analyst Jim Deshaies in the Cubs’ TV booth.

“We are excited to welcome Boog to the Marquee Network and the Cubs organization. We’re confident he’ll add to the incredible legacy of Cubs broadcasters and quickly become a trusted friend to our amazing fans,” said Crane Kenney, Chicago Cubs President of Business Operations.

While at ESPN, Sciambi also has worked as an on-site studio host for ESPN Radio’s coverage of the World Series, and provided post-game on-field interviews for SportsCenter. He’s also provided play-by-play duties for the College and Little League World Series.

Sciambi started at ESPN in 2005, when he started doing play-by-play for select college basketball and MLB games.

Sciambi also was the lead play-by-play television announcer for the Atlanta Braves from 2007-2009, and was the radio voice of the Florida Marlins from 1997-2004.

While calling Cubs games for Marquee Sports Network, Sciambi also will continue to serve as a multi-platform broadcaster for ESPN.