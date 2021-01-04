CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was carjacked Monday evening as he picked up a delivery in Bucktown, police said.

At 8:40 p.m., the 40-year-old driver was picking up the delivery in the 1900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, close to Western and Armitage avenues, when someone pulled him right out of his red Honda Accord and demanded the car, police said.

The carjacker then drove off in the victim’s car, police said.

Carjackings have been a crisis around the city for several months.

The number of such crimes more than doubled citywide from 603 in 2019 to more than 1,400 in 2020, the highest totals in nearly two decades.

Two people were shot and killed in the course of carjackings in December alone.

Shuai Guan, 33, was murdered during the course of a carajacking a week ago Monday Monday. It was 6:30 p.m. when carjackers approached Guan outside their Bridgeport home on Union Avenue near 30th Street.

The investigation reveals that Guan double-parked to check the mail. Several gunmen pulled up in two stolen cars, demanding his Jeep.

He gave up the keys and the Jeep then backed away.

“No, they didn’t take the car,” Guan’s wife, Hongyu Bai, told CBS 2’s Terry. “They don’t know how to drive the car.”

Mad at that fact, the carjackers fired a single shot, leaving a 4-year-old without a father.

And around 2 p.m. on Dec 3, retired Chicago Fire Department Lt. Dwain Williams, 65, was leaving the Let’s Get Poppin popcorn store at 11758 S. Western Ave. and was walking to his vehicle, when a four-door dark-colored sedan pulled up and four males got out and bum rushed him.

The carjackers fired at Williams, and Williams returned fire. Williams was shot in the abdomen and was later pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Four suspects have been charged in the attack on Williams. One teenage suspect has been charged, but not with murder, in the attack on Guan.

A man was also shot and wounded during an attempted carjacking in Bucktown in November.

