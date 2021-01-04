CHICAGO (CBS)– One of the victims shot during protests last summer in Kenosha is suing that city for $10 million.
The accused shooter is 17-year old Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois. He was charged with shooting and killing two people and severely wounding a third.
That third person is Gaige Grosskreutz. He is now filing a $10 million lawsuit that seeks damages from the city of Kenosha, the county, the police department and the sheriff’s office.
Monday night, the city of Kenosha will hold a meeting to prepare for the possibility of more unrest.
In August, officer Rusten Sheskey shot Jacob Blake, 29, seven times in the back. Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down.
A decision is going to be made about whether to charge Sheskey. That’s what started the protests in Kenosha.
