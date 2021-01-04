CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot at the 69th Street CTA Red Line station Monday afternoon in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.
Police said two people were shooting at each other at the station around 3:50 p.m., when they struck a 53-year-old man who was on the mezzanine level of the platform.
The victim, who was not the intended target, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, with a gunshot wound to the left arm and the back.
No one was in custody Monday afternoon. Area One detectives were investigating.
The station was still shut down as of 5 p.m. and roped off with crime scene tape as police investigated.
The Chicago Transit Authority said Red Line trains were bypassing the 69th Street station. In an unrelated development, the CTA said Red Line subway trains were being rerouted to the elevated lines between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown because of an unauthorized person on the tracks.
