CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago native Rainn Wilson took to Twitter to ask New Trier High School for a vote recount for a class election.
Wilson, best known for his role on The Office, said he needed just 437 votes to become the 1984 class treasurer.
“There’s nothing wrong with saying you recalculated,” Wilson said in the tweet that got over 1.6 thousand likes in 35 minutes.
I’m going to need the tellers and ballot counters of New Trier high school circa 1984 to find me those additional 437 votes that would’ve landed me class treasurer. There’s nothing wrong with saying that you recalculated & that Jenny McKlusker lost, not me!
— RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) January 4, 2021
His tweet comes after President Trump was heard on an hour-long phone call urging Georgia officials to find enough votes to overturn presidential results on audio obtained by CBS News.
Wilson moved to north suburban Wilmette during high school.