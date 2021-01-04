CHICAGO (CBS) — It was supposed to be back to the classroom today for thousands of Chicago Public Schools teachers and staff, but some of them are refusing to do so because they don’t feel safe returning to school buildings, and the Chicago Teachers Union says they shouldn’t have to.

The union held an online press conference this morning, on the day teachers and staff who serve preschoolers and some special education students were slated to return to school buildings.

During that meeting, some teachers said they already signed letters to their principals letting them know they won’t be in the classroom today.

“They need to see my mouth,” teacher Linda Perales said. “If I put a face mask on, and I’m teaching from the building, … how are my students going to learn their letters and their sounds?”

That’s one of the reasons why some teachers say going back to school buildings doesn’t make sense.

They said, depending on the classroom, being masked and teaching students won’t work. They also argue school buildings are unsafe, and that the safety measures the district says it has implemented – such as air purifiers – aren’t enough for every building and classroom.

CPS is planning to bring preschool and some special education students back to classrooms on Jan. 11, with teachers and staff scheduled to be back in school buildings today to begin preparing for in-person classes.

In-person classes for Kindergarten through 8th grades are scheduled to resume Feb. 1, with those teachers scheduled to return to classrooms on Jan. 25 to prepare.

“The fear of losing our jobs is real. Many of us are the sole income earners in our homes, but the threat of this virus is greater than that fear,” teacher Lori Torres said.

In response to the union, CPS on Sunday issued a statement saying all scientific and expert evidence indicates that indeed schools can safely reopen with precautions taken:

“The overwhelming scientific evidence, expert guidance and experiences of school districts across Illinois are clear: schools can safely reopen with a comprehensive plan in place. The CTU has not identified any area where the district’s plan falls short of public health guidelines and the CTU’s last-minute tactics are deeply disrespectful to the 77,000 mostly Black and Latinx families who selected in-person learning. It is the district’s expectation that teachers without an accommodation report to work tomorrow, just as principals, custodial staff, engineers, and food service staff have throughout the entirety of the pandemic.”

CPS said the district has been planning for reopening since schools first closed in March, and have said health officials are confident in the plan. CPS also said most educators who have been asked to return to work in person on Monday did not apply for an accommodation, and any educators who have a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recognized medical condition can still work from home.

CTU President Jesse Sharkey said he expects the district to threaten teachers with suspensions and even dismissals if they don’t return to school, but he said that’s a risk some are willing to take at this point.

