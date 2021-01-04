VOLO, Ill. (CBS) — One teen is dead and another injured after a fight during which a Round Lake Beach man found the two in his stolen vehicle early Sunday morning.
Deputies responded to a call of a possible fight and found the three in the parking lot of the Volo Storage facility in the 30400 block of Route 12 in Volo, Illinois, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. A 17-year-old was dead on the scene. Another 17-year-old suffered gunshot wounds, and a 35-year-old man had minor, non-gunshot wounds.
Officials say the 35-year-old man had his vehicle stolen several days before. At about 2:45 a.m. he located the vehicle in the area of Route 12 and Route 120 with the two teens, both of Carol Stream, inside.
The two fled from the 35-year-old in the stolen vehicle, but the vehicle ran out of gas about one mile south of Route 120. They then pulled into the parking lot, where a struggle with the 35-year-old ensued.
During the struggle, one of the three got out a gun, and it was shot multiple times, police said. The two teens were both struck. One died, and the other sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized. The 35-year-old did not require medical treatment.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating.
Also From CBS Chicago: