CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were injured Tuesday when a speeding driver crashed into another vehicle on Ashland Avenue in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
Early in the afternoon, the 21-year-old man speeding as he drove north on Ashland Avenue, when he slammed head-on into a Jeep being driven by a 59-yearold woman.
The driver of the Jeep and her passenger, a 56-year-old woman, were both taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.
The passenger suffered injuries to her leg.
The driver who hit the Jeep got a ticket for speeding and for disregarding lane change.
