CHICAGO (CBS)– A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in his apartment in the Englewood neighborhood Monday night.

According to police, three people entered the apartment, in the 5600 block of Princeton, through an unlocked front door and shot the 23-year-old multiple times.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Police are investigating.

