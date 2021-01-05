CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago aldermen have a chance to present their ideas to hold city police officers more accountable.
They’ll review two proposals made to the public safety committee. One would give a civilian board more power to hire or fire the police superintendent.
Tuesday morning, aldermen will have the chance to present fresh changes to their existing proposals.
Changes are expected, after CBS 2 exposed the botched raid of Anjanette Young, an innocent woman, forced to stand naked by officers who raided the wrong house.
Since then, aldermen and the mayor have promised policy changes, especially for police search warrants.