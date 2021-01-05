CHICAGO (CBS) — Fog still lingers in outlying areas Tuesday afternoon.
Ideal conditions with calm wind will create dense fog Tuesday night. Freezing fog is expected as well with lows falling into the mid-20s.
Airports could have issues in the morning with aircraft icing and very low visibility.
A few localized snow showers are possible early Wednesday morning for areas near power plants and smokestacks. The high for Wednesday and Thursday is 35.
A cloudy trend continues for the next several days. Temperatures will be at or slightly above the normal high of 31 degrees through the seven-day forecast.
Also From CBS Chicago: