CHICAGO (CBS)– Restaurants have been hit hard by the pandemic. As state guidelines close indoor dining leaving restaurants struggling, some favorite Chicago spots may not survive.
Esquire Magazine has named 100 restaurants that America can’t afford to lose during this pandemic, and four local restaurants are on the list.
Anteprima, located at 5316 N. Clark St. in Andersonville, was one of Esquire’s local restaurant picks. Iliana Regan chose Anteprima for the dishes made with fresh ingredients based on the season.
Another top choice was Dino’s Pizza.
Michael Sebastian chose this Chicago spot for the square slices of pizza that are not too thick, which he described as “the much better kind of Chicago pizza.” Dino’s is located at 7004 W. Higgins Ave. and is offering delivery options.
Wicker Park’s Dove’s Luncheonette, known for its Southern-inspired Mexican cuisine, was selected for dishes like the pozole rojo with carnitas, burnt-ends hash with fried eggs and Texas toast.
Located at 1545 N. Damen Avenue, Dove’s is temporarily closed due to indoor dining restrictions. Restaurant owners said business will resume once the dining room can be opened.
Esquire also listed Virtue, located at 1462 E. 53rd Street. KS recommended the mac n’ cheese or shrimp rémoulade with fried green tomatoes or the “fried gizzards that will immediately make you a fan of gizzards for life.”
Virtue is back open after a short winter break.
Also From CBS Chicago: